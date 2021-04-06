44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $31,779,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $501,539,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.90.

WLTW stock opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $162.58 and a one year high of $236.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.