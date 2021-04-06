44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,464 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

