44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

