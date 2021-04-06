44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,225.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,073.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,812.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,130.94 and a one year high of $2,237.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,216.58.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

