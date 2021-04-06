47,380 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.80 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

