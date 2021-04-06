474,400 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 474,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,493,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

