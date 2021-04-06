$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Flex posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $23.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 58,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

