51,491 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

General Electric stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,489,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

