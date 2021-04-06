52,750 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $27.67.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

