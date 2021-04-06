5,283 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.