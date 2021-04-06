$56.50 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $56.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the lowest is $55.90 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $227.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.50 million to $230.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In related news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $51,467.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,802 shares in the company, valued at $195,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.