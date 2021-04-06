570 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

LMT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.35. 11,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.96 and a 200-day moving average of $357.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

