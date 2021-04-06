5,743 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weibo by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WB shares. CLSA increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.