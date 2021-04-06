600 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.20. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.17 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

