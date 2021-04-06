717 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Park Capital Group

Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.1% of Park Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $164.36. The company had a trading volume of 91,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

