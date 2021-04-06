7,443 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,753 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,872. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

