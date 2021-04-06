8,331 Shares in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 112,294 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period.

Shares of AGQ opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

