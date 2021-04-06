8,416 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.3% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,844 shares of company stock valued at $378,865,093. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $308.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.51 and a 52-week high of $310.77. The company has a market cap of $879.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

