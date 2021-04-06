8,555 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.95.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

