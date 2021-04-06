8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Up 53.4% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $3.01 million and $2.91 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001077 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000840 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002690 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

