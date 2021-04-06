$9.85 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report $9.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.81 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $65.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $84.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $203.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,539,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,979 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,740,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 605,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 121,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,681. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 3.03.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

