Aave (AAVE) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.95 billion and $417.24 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be purchased for about $397.01 or 0.00685105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00056198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,605 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

