ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

