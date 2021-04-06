Accelerate Diagnostics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 696 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 924% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 116,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

