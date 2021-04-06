AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0137

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $992,519.45 and $113,641.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

