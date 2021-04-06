AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,032,915.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Roger Dent sold 17,500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$283,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$186,315.60.

On Monday, March 22nd, Roger Dent sold 500 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total transaction of C$408,609.60.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.81. The firm has a market cap of C$802.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.97.

A number of research firms have commented on AT. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

