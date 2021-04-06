Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 151.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,313 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADAP. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,082 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 257,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $870.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $104,877. 18.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

