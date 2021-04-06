Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Adbri’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40.

In related news, insider Emma Stein acquired 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.31 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of A$75,226.37 ($53,733.12). Also, insider Geoffrey Tarrant acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.09 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of A$92,700.00 ($66,214.29).

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

