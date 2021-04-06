Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $491.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.95 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

