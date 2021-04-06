Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.81.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,845. The company has a market cap of C$564.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.16.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

