Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of AVK stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

