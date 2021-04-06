Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.31. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

