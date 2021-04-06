AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives $7.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGFMF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

AGF Management stock remained flat at $$5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

