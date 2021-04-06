AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,098 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 720,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

AGNC stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

