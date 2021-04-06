AirSwap (AST) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $85.84 million and $8.81 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00057796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.00702992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

