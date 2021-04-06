Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.24.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.45 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

