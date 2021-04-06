Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 333,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,370. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,718 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

