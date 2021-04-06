Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $9,457,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 598,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 190,690 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

