Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,673 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after purchasing an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,402 shares of company stock worth $2,459,016. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.