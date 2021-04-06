Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Jason E. Schugel Sells 2,500 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,103.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALLY stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,751,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 321,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

