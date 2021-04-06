Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,108.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,214.00. 17,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,061.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,804.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,125.00 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.