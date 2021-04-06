Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2,330.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,108.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,944. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,125.00 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,061.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,804.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

