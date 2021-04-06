Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $51.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.74. 3,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.