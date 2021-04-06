Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 49,601 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,833,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

APVO stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70). On average, analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.