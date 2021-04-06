Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $550,000 Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,507 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908 over the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

