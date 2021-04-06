Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 11,248 Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of Inventiva worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Several analysts have commented on IVA shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. Inventiva S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

