Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 50,398 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,398 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 654,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 248,326 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197 over the last three months. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.