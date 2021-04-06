Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $291,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 234,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $246.30 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $248.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

