Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,015 shares of company stock valued at $93,931,994 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -388.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average is $181.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

