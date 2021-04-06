Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at $67,599,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $5,778,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,959.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock worth $77,837,183 in the last quarter.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.